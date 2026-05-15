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CTP (20260518 S3EMaySpecial7) Accountability DC Your City Your County Your State YOURSELF BTS/SP
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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CTP (S3EMaySpecial7) Accountability of all people in all things (consistency)

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective

We sound the alarm on education and civic literacy, connecting school choice fights to a broader breakdown in how people understand government and responsibility. We push for practical action beyond venting, ending with a blunt mirror check on what we each do to drive change.

• video exclusives schedule and how dates can mislead audio listeners

• frustration with Senate gridlock around the Save America Act

• debate over voter ID, citizenship verification, and claims of access barriers

• school choice as a fight over funding control rather than spending levels

• criticism of teachers unions and incentives in public school funding

• push for core academics plus economics, budgeting, and accounting basics

• call to restore civics and real history to strengthen a constitutional republic

• warning about confusing political labels and expanding federal power

• “mirror moment” challenge to call, write, organize, and support proven candidates

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politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy