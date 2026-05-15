CTP (20260518 S3EMaySpecial7) Accountability DC Your City Your County Your State YOURSELF BTS/SP

CTP (S3EMaySpecial7) Accountability of all people in all things (consistency)

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective

We sound the alarm on education and civic literacy, connecting school choice fights to a broader breakdown in how people understand government and responsibility. We push for practical action beyond venting, ending with a blunt mirror check on what we each do to drive change.

• video exclusives schedule and how dates can mislead audio listeners

• frustration with Senate gridlock around the Save America Act

• debate over voter ID, citizenship verification, and claims of access barriers

• school choice as a fight over funding control rather than spending levels

• criticism of teachers unions and incentives in public school funding

• push for core academics plus economics, budgeting, and accounting basics

• call to restore civics and real history to strengthen a constitutional republic

• warning about confusing political labels and expanding federal power

• “mirror moment” challenge to call, write, organize, and support proven candidates

SEND US FEEDBACK: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/fan_mail/new

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear

https://tinyurl.com/JLenardDetroitGear