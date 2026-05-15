CTP (20260518 S3EMaySpecial7) Accountability DC Your City Your County Your State YOURSELF BTS/SP

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CTP (S3EMaySpecial7) Accountability of all people in all things (consistency)
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective
We sound the alarm on education and civic literacy, connecting school choice fights to a broader breakdown in how people understand government and responsibility. We push for practical action beyond venting, ending with a blunt mirror check on what we each do to drive change.
• video exclusives schedule and how dates can mislead audio listeners
• frustration with Senate gridlock around the Save America Act
• debate over voter ID, citizenship verification, and claims of access barriers
• school choice as a fight over funding control rather than spending levels
• criticism of teachers unions and incentives in public school funding
• push for core academics plus economics, budgeting, and accounting basics
• call to restore civics and real history to strengthen a constitutional republic
• warning about confusing political labels and expanding federal power
• “mirror moment” challenge to call, write, organize, and support proven candidates
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