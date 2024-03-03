The World’s Most Dangerous Idea | HelioWave
"The World's Most Dangerous Idea" by HelioWave is an alarming exposé that reveals a globalist conspiracy to manipulate world events and control the masses. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, a seemingly benign concept, masks a sinister plan to merge physical, digital, and biological dimensions, creating a centralized surveillance state. The alliance between Big Tech, Big Pharma, and government entities aims to create a resource-based economic system, eroding individuality and freedom. The transhumanist project threatens to control our bodies and minds, leading to a dystopian future. This documentary serves as a warning to resist the globalist agenda and protect our inherent human rights.
