Does "School Choice" Actually Give You School Choice?

The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode after a long time away from The Sons of Liberty. She is exposing the marketing of "School Choice" for what it actually is, not what people think it is. We'll also get an update on what she is currently involved in and her various outlets that she is sharing truth concerning government's usurpation of education.Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive





