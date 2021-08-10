© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The FAST FASHION trap & how to escape - Justine Leconte
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • August 10, 2021
Posted 14August2016 Justine Leconte officiel:
Fast fashion is a quite recent phenomenon and it has completely changed the fashion industry. Here is my view on what fast fashion is, what the business model behind it is & what you and me can do, as individual consumers, to resist its negative effects and make informed decisions for ourselves.
I had a lot to say about it so the video turned out quite long… forgive me!
Oh, and if you wondered if a kid was screaming in the background, yes, the neighbors’ kids were extremely active during the entire filming time…
Justine Leconte, Fashion, Workers Rights, Clothing, Finance, Budgets,
Fast fashion is a quite recent phenomenon and it has completely changed the fashion industry. Here is my view on what fast fashion is, what the business model behind it is & what you and me can do, as individual consumers, to resist its negative effects and make informed decisions for ourselves.
I had a lot to say about it so the video turned out quite long… forgive me!
Oh, and if you wondered if a kid was screaming in the background, yes, the neighbors’ kids were extremely active during the entire filming time…
Justine Leconte, Fashion, Workers Rights, Clothing, Finance, Budgets,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.