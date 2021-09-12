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New Zealand: Vaccine passports for domestic use under development
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132 views • September 12, 2021
“We can confirm this morning, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet is developing a proof of vaccination system for domestic use in New Zealand. Vaccine passports as they are colloquially known, are already the norm in cities overseas”
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