FOX NASHVILLE BUYS A TICKET 🎟 ON THE HATE BANDWAGON
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
663 followers
0
37 views • 9 months ago

The OG title of this smear piece was, "Police urge Nashvillians to avoid engaging with hate group demonstrators", but VfB has the raw footage; holding it for the perfect moment; over 10 million people and counting saw the raw footage, and they ALL know this was an orchestrated hit piece


The ADL colluded with disgraced 'antisemite' and former president of the Tennessee chapter of the NAACP Joshua Williamson to send children to gaslight the GDL during their sixth NTN Tour...all to cover up the failed smear campaign involving Deago 'The Biter' Buck and the defamation of Ryan Krieger


RYAN KRIEGER SUPPORT LINK

https://www.givesendgo.com/GCX5E


https://GTVflyers.com


#GDL4LIFE 🥸


A downtown bar worker who got into a fight with a self-proclaimed white supremacist group is sharing his story with FOX 17 News.


Neo-Nazi protestors have been spreading their message along the streets of downtown Nashville trying to stir up chaos.


Continuing: https://fox17.com/news/local/police-urge-nashvillians-to-avoid-engaging-with-hate-group-demonstrators-tennessee-tn-neo-nazis

_______________

Follow! Like! Share! Subscribe!


WZTV on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/foxnashville/

WZTV on X: https://twitter.com/FOXNashville


https://fox17.com


Email us: [email protected]

Call the Newsroom: 615.369.1717


Fox 17 provides local news, weather, sports, traffic and entertainment for Nashville and nearby towns and communities in Middle Tennessee, including Forest Hills, Brentwood, Franklin, Fairview, Dickson, Clarksville, White House, Greenbrier, Springfield, Gallatin, Hartsville, Lebanon, Mt Juliet, Smyrna, College Grove, Thompson’s Station, Centerville, Murfreesboro, Columbia, Lewisburg, Shelbyville, Manchester, McMinnville, Smithville, Sparta, Cookeville, Hohenwald, Waverly, Camden, Paris, Lafayette, Portland, and in Kentucky, Russelville, Bowling Green, Franklin, Alvaton, Scottsville, Hopkinsville, Glasgow.


#WZTV #fox17news #foxnashville #nashville #tennessee #tn #middletn #localnews #breakingnews #trending


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i40plRw6Vh8

Keywords
censorshipadlsmear campaignnaacpdefamationgdlmulti pronged attackgtvflyersfox nashvillefree ryan kriegerdeago the biter
