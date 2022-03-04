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Bank Account Seizure ... Take Action
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845 views • March 04, 2022
Bank Account Seizure ... Take Action | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Can the funds in your bank account be seized or frozen?
Events are now occurring around the world that many people thought would never happen during their lifetime. Bank account seizures and frozen assets now are taking place in G7 countries.
These actions could be viewed as justifiable if directly linked to terrorist funding or other nefarious activities. However, government overreach has exerted a new level of control, denying due process to individuals by blocking access to their own financial resources and thereby punishing them for exercising basic human rights in support of a cause.
What kind of parallel universe are we living in?
Watch this video on Bank Account Seizure ... Take Action, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Bank Account Seizure ... Take Action.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Can the funds in your bank account be seized or frozen?
Events are now occurring around the world that many people thought would never happen during their lifetime. Bank account seizures and frozen assets now are taking place in G7 countries.
These actions could be viewed as justifiable if directly linked to terrorist funding or other nefarious activities. However, government overreach has exerted a new level of control, denying due process to individuals by blocking access to their own financial resources and thereby punishing them for exercising basic human rights in support of a cause.
What kind of parallel universe are we living in?
Watch this video on Bank Account Seizure ... Take Action, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Bank Account Seizure ... Take Action.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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