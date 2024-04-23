She had not yet known the dangers of the streets but was left alone on the side of the road to die

Pitiful Animal





Apr 23, 2024





She was only 5 weeks old and had no street awareness.

This little girl was left alone on the side of the road

She was at risk of being hit by speeding vehicles.

She was just a newborn puppy but had been looked down upon.

She was ignored and seemed invisible as people rushed past and pretended they didn't see.

No family and no owner so she just wanted someone to help.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zk2hd1nyUbo