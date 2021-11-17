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Dr. David Martin - Naming Names
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829 views • November 17, 2021
Moving with conviction, Dr. Martin calls murdering children murdering children. He holds nothing back and names the culprits. To know a felony is occurring and do nothing about it is a crime, namely misprision of felony. What must we do?
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