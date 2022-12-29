Russian paratroopers managed to block the Ukrainians in the wooded area, call in artillery fire of the Airborne Forces, as well as a tank of the 5th Tank Brigade. 122922.

A group of 25 Russian paratroopers from the 217th Parachute Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division engaged in combat against superior enemy forces in the Sukhoy Stavok – Kostromka area in Kherson.

During the battle, the Russian paratroopers managed to block the Ukrainians in the wooded area, call in artillery fire of the Airborne Forces, as well as a tank of the 5th Tank Brigade.

As a result of the battle, the Ukrainian infantry lost 35 soldiers, 4 BMPs, a tank and a truck were destroyed.

There were no casualties among Russian paratrooper personnel.