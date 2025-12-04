Significant disruptors on the horizon | Futures Week 2021 Policy Horizons Canada biodigital convergence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CK9LigcWplg

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1994516757571408178?t=oESVIXGxXQkiX5kT0nCXuA&s=19





Israel’s Innovation Ecosystem as a Blueprint for Bioconvergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=Israel%E2%80%99s+Innovation+Ecosystem+as+a+Blueprint+for+Bioconvergence&source=android&summary=1&conversation=2d5ccb989dc0be99c8b544

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996370928926892371?t=CpT80M7Md0WmH2Rt0BYBZw&s=19





The future of social connection | Futures Week 2021 Policy Horizons Canada biodigital convergence https://rumble.com/v72kh1i-427577670.html

.

e-Estonia and the future of e-governance in Estonia | Horizons Talks Policy Horizons Canada Biodigital Convergence https://rumble.com/v72dgxy-427250950.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

The future of sense-making Policy Horizons Canada biodigital convergence https://rumble.com/v72djfi-427254174.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996044206486483285?t=89X1P6JR-lDC8NuWTwTs-A&s=19





China has unveiled a mosquito-sized bionic microdrone developed by the National University of Defence Technology (NUDT), showcasing advancements in biodigital convergence by integrating biological mimicry with digital technology for covert surveillance https://search.brave.com/search?q=micro+drones+biodigital+convergence&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9f77e3cca2fdd62a458200

.

FORESIGHT FACTORY: Biodigital Convergence

Signal overview https://www.foresightfactory.co/biodigital-convergence/

￼￼

https://www.foresightfactory.co/video-gallery/?video-id=23600

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1994533780233900166?t=dWtkbxMJNewT0wqpnuk-8Q&s=19





ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 37

Biometrics

https://www.iec.ch/dyn/www/f?p=103:7:::::FSP_ORG_ID:5510

￼

.

AI: shifting the focus from technical to social https://www.iec.ch/blog/ai-shifting-focus-technical-social

￼

.

International Standards can help guide the responsible development and use of AI, ensuring transparency, accountability and resource efficiency, as well as cutting emissions across the tech ecosystem.





Yet a key barrier to AI reaching its potential in addressing global challenges and bringing greater societal benefits is a lack of trust. According to Stamford University’s AI Index Report 2025, skepticism about the ethical conduct of AI companies is growing, while trust in the fairness of AI is declining.





Privacy, governance, data integrity and safety are just some of the elements of AI that need to be addressed in order to build that trust. The focus needs to shift to the wider socio-technical dimensions rather than focusing on just the technology alone.





International Standards are essential tools for driving this shift and for helping to build trustworthy AI systems, because they provide robust, globally agreed best practice that can reduce the risks, drive innovation and support regulatory frameworks.





How to build trustworthy AI systems is a key item on the agenda of the first International AI Standards Summit held 2-3 December in Seoul, Korea. The event will bring together senior leaders from both the public and private sector to collaborate and exchange in a bid to drive trusted, beneficial use of AI through International Standards.





The event will focus on how by considering the broader societal implications, international standards for AI can be more effective and beneficial, and how in doing so they can help to safeguard human rights in AI development.

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1993945328761139598?t=kV0a53DptU6vb7yAvyIKUw&s=19





The biodigital convergence: Cross-cutting policy implications

Over the past several years, we have seen the biodigital convergence—the merging of biological and digital technologies—mature and give rise to new realities. It is no longer a future concept. It is a present reality that could influence multiple policy areas and demand our immediate attention!

Author photo Policy Horizons Canada

Date published: 2024-12-24 https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/12/24/biodigit-convergence-implication/index.shtml

￼￼

.

The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for a long-overdue revolution in telemedicine, rapidly transforming it from a niche service into a mainstream component of healthcare delivery.

This shift was driven by the urgent need for social distancing and the necessity to maintain continuity of care while reducing the risk of viral transmission.

The crisis forced a rapid alignment of policy, technology, and economics, overcoming decades of previous barriers to adoption.

Governments worldwide implemented pro-telemedicine policies, such as the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expanding reimbursement to match in-person visit rates and waiving penalties for HIPAA violations during telehealth visits using non-encrypted platforms.

These changes enabled a dramatic surge in telemedicine