SHaDoWCa7 sings Dark Waltz (Hayley Westenra)

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original upload on November 8, 2014, along with her original description.

(SHaDoWCa7 tells us that all footage is from her Mom's flower garden.)

"To all of you who requested this song, thank you for waiting on me! ♥ I hope you like my version since I wrote my own lyrics. I seem to be doing that a lot these days, huh? *hehe* But, it is my channel... so, I guess I can do it if I want to. *giggle* I'm so glad you love me anyway. ♥ I love you all too! ^^ ♥

I hope you are all having a wonderfully blessed day, and thank you for watching! :)"

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics written by Destiny Cross: PSALM

We are His precious ones,

We shine like a thousand suns,

Our hearts and our spirits sewn together!

With Him we'll always be,

In sweet rapture, ecstasy,

Singing unending praise forever!

All I can do is dream,

Beholding His sweet glory divine,

Turning us into the Light!

Softly like angel wings,

The joy His sweet mercy brings,

Will carry us up to Him in Heaven!

As we behold His face,

The One who saved us by His grace,

Visions of happiness forever!

All I can do is dream,

Beholding His sweet glory divine,

Turning us into the Light!

All I can do is dream,

Beholding His sweet glory divine!

As we race through the sky,

To our new home on high,

With our Savior in sight,

Turning us into the Light!

