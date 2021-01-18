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PA Principal Fired for Posting Conservative Memes on Facebook Sues School District
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50 views • January 18, 2021
A Pennsylvania elementary school principal has filed a lawsuit against the school district that fired her after she shared on her Facebook page conservative memes, including one that read it is better to vote for a potato than Joe Biden.
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