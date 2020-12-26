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Enduring Oppression, Persecution & Tyranny
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44 views • December 26, 2020
King James Version references: Luke 21:19; James 1:2-4; Hebrews 4:15; John 1:9-10; Proverbs 15:29; Acts 2:38; John 3:5; Ephesians 5:26; Luke 21:17; John 9:30-31; Proverbs 16:18; Psalm 109: 2-4; Matthew 10:36; Matthew 24:13; Genesis 29-30; Matthew 27: 12-14; Acts 7; Hebrews 10:36
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed at: [email protected]
Earthen Vessels YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed at: [email protected]
Earthen Vessels YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
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