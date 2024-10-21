© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WW3: Ukraine getting nukes. Israel strike plan leaks. Iran claims more powerful weapon than nukes.
World War III continues to heat up as Zelensky gives ultimatum to west of joining NATO or nuking Russia; claims to be weeks away from nuclear weapon | US intelligence leaks Israel's attack plan on Iran | Iran threatens to completely destroy Israel with weapons superior to nuclear warheads if it retaliates further | Black men respond to Barack Obama attempting to shame them into voting for Kamala | Disastrous interviews for Kamala continue | 60 minutes caught editing Kamala interview | Trump works a day at McDonald's amid Kamala's dubious claim of working there years ago | New study shows electric cars have bigger carbon footprint | Meta caught shadowbanning for Kamala
