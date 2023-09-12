Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PUTIN - Commented on the Freezing of $300 Billion in Gold Reserves - the Price Western Countries 'WILL PAY' for Doing such a Thing - "GOD KNOWS"
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
954 Subscribers
53 views
Published 20 hours ago

We still have earned twice as much

Vladimir Putin has commented on the freezing of $300 billion in gold reserves and the price Western countries will pay for doing such a thing

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket