ALEX JONES [2 of 2] Sunday 9/4/22 • ROBERT BARNES - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

SUNDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: BIDEN & DEEP STATE DECLARE TRUMP SUPPORTERS ENEMIES OF THE STATE — FALSE FLAG NEXT?Washington establishment hopes to foment civil war to justify imposing police state, suspending elections, and arresting political opposition en masse -- tune in and spread this link!

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes is live to give his take on the FBI's ongoing lawlessness against Trump and his allies as midterms close in.

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