Where Science and the Supernatural Collide

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Could it all be just one big coincidence?
I sat down with Dr. Thomas Horn and asked him to share his thoughts and opinions regarding the goings-on at CERN, the LHC, and the strange connection with the Gotthard tunnel, fallen Angels, The Bible and the ancient ones.
Mirrored - End Times Productions