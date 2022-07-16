3 Renaissance Dance Tunes - Guitar Ensemble Promo

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Full recording for sale here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/three-praetorius-dance-tunes In 1612, Michael Praetorius published harmonizations and arrangements of over 300 dance tunes, drawn from the repertory of the court musicians employed by King Henry of France. This publication, "Terpsichore", is one of the most important collections of Renaissance dance music. Our guitar ensemble chose to perform these 3 pieces from that collection: "Bransle de la Torche", "Ballet", and "Volta". Noel Schwenk, Joel Houkom, Sean Carnahan and Brad Timothy performing.