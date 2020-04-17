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Dan Schultz On How GOP Is Cheating Donald Trump & How to Fix It | Robert David Steele
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9 views • April 17, 2020
Dan Schultz is a West Pointer, a former counterintelligence and human intelligence professional, and a strong patriot who believes that the GOP is cheating the President of the United States by keeping half the precinct seats vacant when they could be and should be filled with veterans and Trump supporters. In this short interview he outlines how the President can greatly increase Republican turnout by breaking down the "wall of indifference" as well as the "wall of complacency." A power vacuum exists at the precinct (citizen) level. Veterans are the answer, including the American Legion (which teaches civics), Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Disabled American Veterans. 200,000 GOP precinct seats (that’s half of the total) are vacant because Romney's relative in charge of the GOP WANTS THEM VACANT. This video sounds the alarm on treason within the GOP.
Learn more at http://www.ThePrecinctProject.wordpre...
Robert Steele: I have looked into this and determined that the GOP hierarchy, starting with Romney relative and GOP Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, has ORDERED all GOP state and field representatives on pain of destitution and expulsion, to avoid at all costs allowing Trump supporters to become precinct committee members.
See Also:
https://phibetaiota.net/?s=dan+schultz
Donate to my non-profit and receive an email from me, which opens the door to more possible communication: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/eart...
#republicans #presidentrump #congress
Learn more at http://www.ThePrecinctProject.wordpre...
Robert Steele: I have looked into this and determined that the GOP hierarchy, starting with Romney relative and GOP Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, has ORDERED all GOP state and field representatives on pain of destitution and expulsion, to avoid at all costs allowing Trump supporters to become precinct committee members.
See Also:
https://phibetaiota.net/?s=dan+schultz
Donate to my non-profit and receive an email from me, which opens the door to more possible communication: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/eart...
#republicans #presidentrump #congress
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