Perfected in Persecution / Prophetic Prototype: Lessons from the Life of John the Baptist

What did Jesus mean when He said, ""Blessed are those who are persecuted""? After Jesus’ baptism, a time of severe testing and trial came both to Him and to John the Baptist. As John the Baptist is a representative of God’s last-days church, we can expect similar experiences of persecution in our own lives. Dr Eric Walsh discusses how to prepare for persecution, why God allows it to happen, and why persecution is the greatest honor a Christian can receive. Schedule: https://amazingdiscoveries.org/amazin... Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... Watch more: https://adtv.watch/ Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/Official...

