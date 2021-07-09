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WHO'S RUNNING DEMENTIA JOE?
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100 views • July 09, 2021
Does any serious person honestly believe that Joe Biden is running the country? Or that he’s running anything of significance? Is he even in completely in charge of his own medication schedule?
Very unlikely.
Yet there he is, occupying the office of President and meandering around the White House as cover for the someone or something that’s really running the show.
Throw in the fact that DC has been in razor wire topped fence banana republic style lockdown since the Puppet in Chief arrived and this is looking a seriously one crazy dystopian nightmare scenario. Whoever or whatever is pulling the strings on Dementia Joe, it seems safe to assume that they’re in favor of the banana republic military state vibe, which doesn’t bode well for what comes next when Dementia Joe can no longer even function as a low grade muppet...
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Very unlikely.
Yet there he is, occupying the office of President and meandering around the White House as cover for the someone or something that’s really running the show.
Throw in the fact that DC has been in razor wire topped fence banana republic style lockdown since the Puppet in Chief arrived and this is looking a seriously one crazy dystopian nightmare scenario. Whoever or whatever is pulling the strings on Dementia Joe, it seems safe to assume that they’re in favor of the banana republic military state vibe, which doesn’t bode well for what comes next when Dementia Joe can no longer even function as a low grade muppet...
_______
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER signup at https://www.hellrazerreport.com/newsletter.html
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Telegram: https://t.me/TheHellrazerReport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firebreathingchristian/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/scottalanbuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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