Donald Trump Vows to Make America 'More Religious' Than Ever Before. President Donald Trump promised on Sunday in a Truth Social post that he would help make the United Sates "more religious." Newsweek has reached out to the White House for comment on Sunday. The separation of church and state has been a key constitutional principle in the U.S. since the nation's founding days and is established in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. At the same time, there is also debate about the precise balance of the separation.





How Each Pillar of the 1st Amendment is Under Attack. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” -U.S. Constitution, First Amendment.





US Citizens Don’t Have First Amendment Rights If Noncitizens Don’t. In a free society, the answer would be: “You should say whatever you want, criticize whoever you want, and not worry about traveling because the government cannot punish you for what you say.” But until the Supreme Court reaffirms that the First Amendment protects noncitizens in the United States from banishment for their speech—and until President Trump obeys the Supreme Court—we do not live in a free country.





The global economy will be hit hard by Trump's tariffs, IMF warns. The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that the global economy could be hit hard as President Trump's sweeping tariffs threaten to spark an all-out trade war.





China, Russia and Iran jointly discuss Iran's nuclear programme with IAEA, reports Xinhua





UK scientists are about to attempt to dim the Sun. The project will see scientists attempt to reduce sunlight and as a result the temperature of the earth





UK eyes £50M geoengineering scheme to block sunlight and fight global warming. The small-scale and rigorously evaluated experiment will provide crucial data to assess the potential of geoengineering.





Adventists in American Courts—The Sunday Law Cases. Beginning in the late 1870s, state Sunday laws in the U.S.—which had long been unenforced—received renewed attention and execution. After failing to get a national Sunday law passed in Congress, the National Reform Association (a coalition of Christian abolitionists, temperance promoters, and morality advocates seeking to prevent further secularization of American society and advance public morality based on Christianity) successfully led a campaign in Pennsylvania in 1879 for the passage of an expanded and strengthened Sunday law—as well as for the defeat of an exemption clause for Saturday observers. Leading the counter-campaign against Sunday laws were liberals, including liquor industry reps whose business was significantly impacted by Sunday laws





Ex-US Rep. George Santos sentenced to over 7 years in prison for fraud and identity theft. Disgraced former U.S. Rep. George Santos was sentenced Friday to over seven years in prison, sobbing as he learned his punishment for the crimes that led to his expulsion from Congress.





