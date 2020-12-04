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General Michael Flynn With Lou Dobbs
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82 views • December 04, 2020
Video: General Michael Flynn Calls Out “Previous Administration” for the “Set Up” Against Him
In a stunning interview today, Lou Dobbs spoke with General Michael Flynn to discuss the Deep State and Flynn’s pardon by President Trump.
He thanked the patriots across America for being behind him: “The outreach by America has been extraordinary.”
General Flynn called out the “previous administration” for the set up against him:
It’s no secret that Obama fired General Flynn and then Joe Biden suggested using the Logan Act against General Flynn when the Obama administration set him up.
In a stunning interview today, Lou Dobbs spoke with General Michael Flynn to discuss the Deep State and Flynn’s pardon by President Trump.
He thanked the patriots across America for being behind him: “The outreach by America has been extraordinary.”
General Flynn called out the “previous administration” for the set up against him:
It’s no secret that Obama fired General Flynn and then Joe Biden suggested using the Logan Act against General Flynn when the Obama administration set him up.
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