The US, along with France and the UK, has reportedly permitted Kiev to use long-range missiles for strikes deep into Russia. The French SCALPs and British Storm Shadows have a range of about 250 kilometers, while the new American ATACMS can reach up to 300 kilometers. In response, Trump’s team accuses the Biden administration of escalating tensions and bringing the world closer to a larger conflict. RT's senior correspondent Murad Gazdiev reports on this significant escalation.
Mirrored - RT
