© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 TURNING POINT HALFTIME SHOW: Kid Rock vs Bad Bunny! Conservative ‘All‑American’ Super Bowl
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Description
Turning Point USA’s “All‑American Halftime Show” aired simultaneously with Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, as a conservative alternative to Bad Bunny’s official halftime performance. Headlined by Kid Rock and featuring country artists like Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice, the show promoted “faith, family, and freedom” and streamed on TPUSA’s platforms after X declined to carry it.
Hashtags
#TurningPointUSA #AllAmericanHalftimeShow #KidRock #TPUSA #SuperBowl2026 #HalftimeShow #CultureWar #Conservative #BadBunny #SuperBowlLX