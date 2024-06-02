Create New Account
NHL Game 5 Highlights _ Oilers vs. Stars - May 31, 2024
Neroke-5
39 Subscribers
21 views
Published 21 hours ago

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins showed out with a pair of goals and Stuart Skinner was near flawless in net with 19 saves as the Edmonton Oilers moved one win away from a Stanley Cup Finals berth defeating the Dallas Stars 3-1.

sportsnhlstanley cup playoffsedmonton oilersdallas stars

