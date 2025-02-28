Why China Is Collapsing, Suffers From One Child Policy But Now Forcing Pregnancies And Has Financial Struggles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China is now suffering from their many years of a one child policy which created a high ratio difference between male and female Chinese people with more males than females. China is now strictly forcing Chinese women to get pregnant. China is suffering financially and they are in a financial collapse and their infrastructure is failing for lack of maintenance. Their is much cruelty going on in Communist China against their own citizens. The Chinese communist government hate America and Americans. Other information is mentioned about the Catholic Church, the Pope and communism.
Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/china-suffering