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Racist blacktivist tries to pull race card.. FAIL!
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32 views • February 12, 2020
It's a well known fact that thugs need slugs, and the more of them we allow the police to shoot, the better off America will be. Less criminals, less crime.
We absolutely should be profiling by race, given the vast majority of crimes are committed by... Black American ghetto dwellers. Truth is not racist.
We absolutely should be profiling by race, given the vast majority of crimes are committed by... Black American ghetto dwellers. Truth is not racist.
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