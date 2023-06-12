How prepared are YOU for a possible supply chain BREAKDOWN?

Create New Account
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


June 11, 2023


If the banking system collapses, if there’s another worldwide pandemic, or if something else catastrophic occurs that causes a supply chain breakdown, are YOU adequately prepared? In this clip, Glenn gives Stu the ultimate preparedness quiz — which covers questions about water, flashlights, food supplies, and more. So, could YOUR family survive if crisis hits? Or, perhaps, is it time to head to Costco…?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNqrkdaDytM


preppingsurvivalglenn beckcatastrophebreakdownquizprepareworldwide pandemicsupply chainbanking system collapse

