Video footage of today's crushing defeat of the AFU near Rabotino.

The clips showcase the joint efforts of the Russian army's special forces unit "Osman" and the artillery and special units of the 58th Army of the Southern Military District in neutralizing Ukrainian Armed Forces' vehicles during the their failed offensive on the Zaporozhye front.

During today's combat near Rabotino, up to 10 AFU military vehicles were destroyed, and dozens of fighters were eliminated. Some enemy personnel were captured, including officers.