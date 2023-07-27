Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Today's Crushing Defeat of the AFU near Rabotino
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
179 views
Published Yesterday

Video footage of today's crushing defeat of the AFU near Rabotino.

The clips showcase the joint efforts of the Russian army's special forces unit "Osman" and the artillery and special units of the 58th Army of the Southern Military District in neutralizing Ukrainian Armed Forces' vehicles during the their failed offensive on the Zaporozhye front.

During today's combat near Rabotino, up to 10 AFU military vehicles were destroyed, and dozens of fighters were eliminated. Some enemy personnel were captured, including officers.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket