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Ellis Rowland Personal Salvation Testimony - Born Again
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0 view • March 03, 2022
Ellis came to believe that Jesus was the son of God from reading the Word of God especially the Beatitudes. He then went on to receive the baptism of the Holy Spirit at a Catholic Charismatic meeting. He was President of a local chapter of the full gospel business men's fellowship international (FGBMFI) in Dublin, Ireland. He was also a church planter setting up fellowships and another church in Dublin. He also got involved in prison ministry in Dublin where he taught many offenders the Word of God.
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