Babylon the infiltration into the people of GOD!

2Thess lesson #63; The command for the nation of Israel through Moses and then Joshua was to completely wipe out the seeds of Satan within the promised land, they failed! During Babylonian captivity a pivotal and evil change took place that would carry into our life today. Mystery Babylon has always been around and is building to a crescendo right now! It has its roots in the original tower of babel and Nimrod's foundation of Babylon.
