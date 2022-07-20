Preparation for Satan to Appear as Christ after 2025...

The world is being turned upside down. The bible describes how the world would come to an end. An Evil system would rise up and cause everyone to take a Mark of Ownership, without this mark nobody can buy or sell. People will think they`ll be able to fight this system with their own strength, but in reality only Jesus Christ will be able to save us, Jesus Christ will give us the strength to overcome this system, because He said if we trust in Him He`ll show us how to overcome and only in Him will we be able to stand. In Daniel chapter 3, the King of Babylon decreed that everyone had to worship the golden statue, but 3 believers in God refused to bow down, and they got thrown into a furnace, but Jesus stood with them in the furnace and not even a hair in their heads was burned. This will happen in these last days, the King of Babylon will decree that we must worship this digital-beast and if we don`t we`ll be killed, but fear not, if we stand in the Name of Jesus, we will overcome!