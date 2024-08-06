America’s Death Certificate, Israel’s Everlasting Covenant, Second Exodus & Unwalled Villages 08/06/2024

Today is all about Israel. If you want to know what the future holds according to the Bible, we need to take a closer look at Israel. Will they ever be defeated? Will they take their land back? Today Pastor Stan shares what secrets the Bible holds about Israel.

00:00 - America’s Death Certificate

01:59 - Israel’s Everlasting Covenant

07:59 - When Israel Dwells Safely

14:02 - Land of Unwalled Villages

22:21 - Second Exodus

23:50 - Israel will Never lose Another Battle

26:00 - Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



