America’s Death Certificate, Israel’s Everlasting Covenant, Second Exodus & Unwalled Villages 08/06/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today is all about Israel. If you want to know what the future holds according to the Bible, we need to take a closer look at Israel. Will they ever be defeated? Will they take their land back? Today Pastor Stan shares what secrets the Bible holds about Israel.
00:00 - America’s Death Certificate
01:59 - Israel’s Everlasting Covenant
07:59 - When Israel Dwells Safely
14:02 - Land of Unwalled Villages
22:21 - Second Exodus
23:50 - Israel will Never lose Another Battle
26:00 - Our Sponsors
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support