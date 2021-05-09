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Satan's Art Show May 9th 2021
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40 views • May 14, 2021
Join us as we walk along the sidewalks in downtown Chapel Hill and discover how the Leftist, Socialist, Liberals & Democrats promote their evil agendas to the masses and to the children. This pop up art projects pulled no permits for the displays, they are throwing this propaganda in your face and expecting you to be overjoyed at the message. ALL of the art had a message that the only hope for humanity would be to take the shot (vaccine). Ignore all medical religious exemptions and trust the plan!!!!!
NO! WE BELIEVE GOD IS OUR HEALER!!!!!!! FIND ME ON YOUTUBE AND BITCHUTE
NO! WE BELIEVE GOD IS OUR HEALER!!!!!!! FIND ME ON YOUTUBE AND BITCHUTE
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