Oli London on the Connection Between Rachel Chandler, Epstein, & Balenciaga (Full Segment)
“In 2016 one of the people that recruited all of the models for Balenciaga’s runway show was a woman called Rachel Chandler who has been on Jeffrey Epstein’s Island”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.