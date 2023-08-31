Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
12 Gauge Slugs and .45-70's For Self Defense, And, Is Your Go-Bag Making You A Target?
channel image
glock 1911
261 Subscribers
Shop now
129 views
Published a day ago

I accidentally said "3500 feet per second", but I meant to say "3500 foot/pounds of energy" when talking about the .45-70...sorry for the mistake.  Just like "speed doesn't have a bad day", HITTING ENERGY doesn't have a bad day either.  The .308, 12 ga. 1 oz slugs, and .45-70 can provide advantages in defensive scenarios, especially with assailants wearing body armor.  Video about Tucker's prediction about hot war with Russia:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CdWD4AkyRVQ   Video of how a bullet proof vest handles .45-70 rounds:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHBRNu6PdxI    

Keywords
weaponspreppingbody armorself defensesalvationhomesteadingwatersurvivalism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket