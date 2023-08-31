12 Gauge Slugs and .45-70's For Self Defense, And, Is Your Go-Bag Making You A Target?

I accidentally said "3500 feet per second", but I meant to say "3500 foot/pounds of energy" when talking about the .45-70...sorry for the mistake. Just like "speed doesn't have a bad day", HITTING ENERGY doesn't have a bad day either. The .308, 12 ga. 1 oz slugs, and .45-70 can provide advantages in defensive scenarios, especially with assailants wearing body armor. Video about Tucker's prediction about hot war with Russia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CdWD4AkyRVQ Video of how a bullet proof vest handles .45-70 rounds: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHBRNu6PdxI
