THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 2: Choosing to Sin

God has a television network depicting events on earth to the angels throughout the universe since the beginning of humanity. Adam was innocent and naïve and thought that he only existed to take care of the Garden of Eden that was created just for him.

He knew nothing about the angels, the war that had taken place in heaven, and he certainly had no clue the Devil was running loose on the earth. It would be safe to say that Adam viewed himself as a gardener whose sole job was to take care of this beautiful place that Jesus had created and to spend time with Eve.

He did not gain an understanding of evil until he ate from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. Eve was targeted by Satan because she was weaker yet she was the only one deceived by the Devil. Adam committed the greater sin because he did not want to be separated from his wife.

Choosing to sin was a calculated move, and in doing so, Adam turned his back on Jesus. This is the moment mankind lost its sinless perfection and laid the foundation for the sinful nature with its perpetual corruption. Jesus lost all respect for Adam and there is no record of them ever fellowshipping again even though Adam lived for 930 years.

RLJ-1666 -- AUGUST 26, 2018

