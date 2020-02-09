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Leif Walterum: “Jag är delvis för yttrandefrihet”
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0 view • February 09, 2020
Stöd Nya Dagbladets granskande journalistik - swisha till 072-722 0172
Ursprungligen publicerad på Nya Dagbladet 12 december 2016.
Skövdes centerpartistiske kommunalråd Leif Walterum var en utav de politiker som enligt P4 Skaraborg vill stoppa religiösa satirbilder som kan uppfattas som kränkande.
https://nyadagbladet.se/inrikes/leif-walterum-jag-ar-delvis-yttrandefrihet/
Ursprungligen publicerad på Nya Dagbladet 12 december 2016.
Skövdes centerpartistiske kommunalråd Leif Walterum var en utav de politiker som enligt P4 Skaraborg vill stoppa religiösa satirbilder som kan uppfattas som kränkande.
https://nyadagbladet.se/inrikes/leif-walterum-jag-ar-delvis-yttrandefrihet/
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