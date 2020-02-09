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Leif Walterum: “Jag är delvis för yttrandefrihet”
Nya Dagbladet
Nya Dagbladet
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Stöd Nya Dagbladets granskande journalistik - swisha till 072-722 0172

Ursprungligen publicerad på Nya Dagbladet 12 december 2016.

Skövdes centerpartistiske kommunalråd Leif Walterum var en utav de politiker som enligt P4 Skaraborg vill stoppa religiösa satirbilder som kan uppfattas som kränkande.

https://nyadagbladet.se/inrikes/leif-walterum-jag-ar-delvis-yttrandefrihet/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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