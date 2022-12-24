Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.1 Strolling through the delightful Hyde Park, for mind and soul nurture and succour MVI_8753
20 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

During my 7 weeks of daily Royal Perth Hospital visits to my seriously ill wife, in the latter weeks I began stopping off at Hyde Park on the north eastern edge of Perth suburb, and reacquainted myself with what a delightful nature sanctuary it is.

Keywords
lifeexerciseculturehyde parkperthsoul foodwalking in natureboodjamoolingstrolling

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket