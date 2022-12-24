P.1 Strolling through the delightful Hyde Park, for mind and soul nurture and succour MVI_8753

During my 7 weeks of daily Royal Perth Hospital visits to my seriously ill
wife, in the latter weeks I began stopping off at Hyde Park on the north eastern
edge of Perth suburb, and reacquainted myself with what a delightful nature
sanctuary it is.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.