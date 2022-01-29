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Central Banks are using the Plandemic, Breaking News Children Found in Dums, Weather Control
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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156 views • January 29, 2022
The Vision News Host Sherri Lynn https://sherrilynn.com
Central Banks are using the Plandemic, Breaking News Children Found in Dums, Weather Control January 29th. 2022.

* Word For Today: 2 Corinthians 3:2-6
2) Ye are our epistle written in our hearts, known and read of all men:
3) Forasmuch as ye are manifestly declared to be the epistle of Christ ministered by us, written not with ink, but with the Spirit of the living God; not in tables of stone, but in fleshy tables of the heart.
4) And such trust have we through Christ to God-ward:
5) Not that we are sufficient of ourselves to think any thing as of ourselves; but our sufficiency is of God;
6) Who also hath made us able ministers of the new testament; not of the letter, but of the spirit: for the letter killeth, but the spirit giveth life.
* Praying Mama's and Papa's / Pray With Me
Attorney General Document https://www.fullyliveacademy.com/attorneygeneraldocument
* Stop HR 5 Bill, Save The Children! *

All these clips and videos are on mt Telegram, Fallow Me https://t.me/SherriLynnMinistries

* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.

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God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
trumpgodjesusprayerweather controlbreaking newssave childrenstew peterssherri lynnthe vision newsmilitary dumbs
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Privacy Policy