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WATCH: Hunter Biden films himself weighing his ‘crack’
A new leaked video of Hunter Biden shows the president’s son filming himself with a cigarette in his mouth as he weighs a mystery powder on a scale which social media users have dubbed as “crack”, a nod to his well documented drug history.