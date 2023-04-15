Create New Account
FRENCH TOP COURT ENDORSES MACRON'S PENSION LAW
Carnage is erupting on the streets of France tonight after French President Emmanuel Macron’s flagship pension reform passed a vital constitutional milestone despite months of disruptive strikes and protests.

new world ordermacronfrench pension

