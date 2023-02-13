GOVT DHS/ LAW ENFORCEMENT IT SYS ADMIN SPEAKING AT GOVT TECHNOLOGY SENATE ON CYBER MISCONDUCTS [PVC]

Ohio DHS IT Employee kicked out of open public meeting with ODPS/ DHS to prevent truth being revealed





Source: https://gab.com/makedeafgreat/posts/109856736891758407 - Thumbnail: https://i.imgur.com/ruTN1mo.jpg





FAA Case: FHIS-0022088

Filed by DHS Govt IT Sys Admin works for Govt Agency less than 2 miles from CMH Airport denied FISA of completed investigation reports of FAA Unethical Findings case he filed. What is FAA hiding from Public not releasing FAA Investigation report and cyber security incidents?





Govt IT Sys Admin for Law Enforcement, DPS, BMV, SHP, DHS of 12 years reported numerous cyber issues to State Officials starting 2019 along with numerous missing election data, emails, videos and public records even prior 2020 Elections and was told remain silent and not document cyber issues as it will be public records





Video of Govt IT Sys Admin at Statehouse Technology Committee

https://youtu.be/IexXlrUSbD0





http://makeCYBERgreat.com





Technical Details of cyber security threats

https://bit.ly/3ENE0jL





Over 25 out of 40 DPS IT Staff ( DHS, Narcotics and Human Trafficking Unit) out and many Law Enforcement Officials resigned in past weeks due fear retailation of documentation of Cyber Issues/ Law Enforcement/ Narcotics Laptops and Records misconducts deleted/missing.





All DPS IT Mgmt required attend Trust/Integrity Workshops for next 6 months due to ongoing data and mgmt misconducts and DPS HR not releasing IT Survey results from Feb 2021 survey





I was able visit an old haunt - Xymphora is still going strong!

http://xymphora.blogspot.com/





Layer upon layer of problems, all connected with lack of regulation or enforcement of regulations: "How Precision Scheduled Railroading at Norfolk Southern Caused a Toxic Vinyl Chloride Mushroom Cloud Over East Palestine, Ohio" (Strether).

https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2023/02/how-precision-scheduled-railroading-at-norfolk-southern-caused-a-toxic-vinyl-chloride-mushroom-cloud-over-east-palestine-ohio.html





https://gab.com/oyveyanuddahshoah/posts/109848033375857468





https://gab.com/BrianBrenton/posts/109856295624801974





This is simply the 2023 version of well poisoning - don't complain to me:





"They derailed a train carrying perhaps the worst chemical cargo possible and then detonated every single car carrying that substance, right in the middle of the most prime farm land in the country. That's clear and obvious an act of war waged on the United States by the government. Clearly, the worst enemy of the United States is its own government, stolen elections have consequences, and this is proof. This "weather system" is in fact the worst toxic waste known to man, put into the sky by the government of the United States."





How about that Nordstream pipeline?





Helmer's attack on Hersh is basically that he misses a lot of the European culprits, which was hardly Hersh's story, and which he would not have mentioned unless he had good sources for it, which he wouldn't have as he is based in the US (and Helmer is one, markedly unlike Hersh, who often prints ridiculously over-the-top garbage, no doubt sourced from Russian intelligence agents): "What’s Wrong With the Hersh Report on the Nord Stream Attacks". It should be no shock that various European functionaries were at least vaguely aware that the US was thinking about an attack on Nord Stream - it wasn't as if the Americans were shy about complaining about it - and the same people certainly wouldn't put up any fight should the Americans ask them for help, even without knowing the details of the plot. Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Germany, certainly the UK, will all have dirty hands (and Helmer goes as far as suggesting Norway was a scapegoat to protect the guilty)

http://johnhelmer.net/whats-wrong-with-the-hersh-report-on-the-nord-stream-attacks/