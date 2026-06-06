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💥🇺🇦 Earlier today photos emerged of two smoke columns rising from the Black Sea — now we know what they were.
Black Sea Fleet drone crews took out two high-speed Ukrainian Navy vessels. Both boats carried armed, fully equipped personnel — marines or special operations forces, sent by Kiev on another staged "bold maritime operation," filmed for the cameras and dressed up as a battlefield success for Syrsky's report card.
🔴 @DDGeopolitics