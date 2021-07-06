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BREAKING: BE PREPARED. IT'S COMING!
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291 views • July 06, 2021
"They" are trying to control the food supply chain, folks. Be prepared shortages are coming......
1. Gates is purchasing lots of American land, which also contain waterways.
2. The CCP are buying billions in US real estate,
3. The government is buying up the food supply and letting it rot.
Stock up and be aware......
Please LIke, Share, & Subscribe....
1. Gates is purchasing lots of American land, which also contain waterways.
2. The CCP are buying billions in US real estate,
3. The government is buying up the food supply and letting it rot.
Stock up and be aware......
Please LIke, Share, & Subscribe....
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