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AZGOP Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward. Video by George Nemeh
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10 views • April 13, 2021
AZGOP Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward was an Honoree Speaker at GOP Kingman Arizona. GOP Kingman President invited her his name is Dr. Laurence Schiff.
#georgenemeh #maapmedia #likeitis #drawyourownconculsions #raw
Video by George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW
MAAP MEDIA Copyrights 2021
MAAP Real Talk Show
MAAP Media. Copyrights 2021.
#georgenemeh #maapmedia #likeitis #drawyourownconculsions #raw
Video by George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW
MAAP MEDIA Copyrights 2021
MAAP Real Talk Show
MAAP Media. Copyrights 2021.
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