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It's Official: The Criminal Deep State Has Triggered a Civil War - FULL SHOW 6/29/20
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189 views • June 30, 2020
The time for denial is over: the U.S. is now in a civil war between American patriots & globalist traitors. There’s an ongoing war against private property rights in America. Make no mistake, U.S. common law is under attack by a coup from within:
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