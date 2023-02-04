Emmanuel Rincón: Our Greatest Threat is the Global Growing Trend of Big Government

Emmanuel Rincón explains how the biggest threat to the West and the world today is big government. He gives his thoughts on Trump and Bolsonaro and how the right needs to be smarter as they are at a great disadvantage. He looks at the growing left in the Americas and the call for a Latin American Union. We also discuss wokeism (e.g. transgenderism, LGBT-ism) being used as a weapon. He believes we should not lose hope.





Websites

Twitter https://twitter.com/EmmaRincon

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@emmanuelrincon_





About Emmanuel Rincón

Emmanuel Rincón is a writer, lawyer and journalist. He is the author of 6 novels and the essay "The ideological reinvention of Latin America." He has documented the famines and economic crises that socialism has produced in his country of origin (Venezuela) and in the other nations of the region and the world that have followed this failed ideology.





